Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 759 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYF opened at $45.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

