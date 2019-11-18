Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.78 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average is $129.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,615 shares of company stock worth $3,256,685. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

