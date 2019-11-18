Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

