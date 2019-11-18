CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.07.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.37. 116,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,189. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

