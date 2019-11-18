Cascades Inc (CAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 5th

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of TSE:CAS remained flat at $C$12.65 during trading on Monday. 16,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 41,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total value of C$488,615.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,458,534.94. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.21, for a total transaction of C$372,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,303 shares in the company, valued at C$5,272,096.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,474.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.42.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

