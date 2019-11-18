CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Sells $196,500.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $174,900.00.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. 1,399,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,565. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,759 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after acquiring an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after acquiring an additional 430,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

