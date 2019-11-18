Card Factory’s (CARD) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

CARD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 163.48 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.35. Card Factory has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Card Factory’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Card Factory’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

