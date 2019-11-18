Capital One Financial Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE:CPE opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,631,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after acquiring an additional 219,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,552,000 after acquiring an additional 778,699 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,392,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 811,139 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,039,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,198 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

