Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$55.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.86.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$54.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$43.03 and a 12-month high of C$56.82.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

