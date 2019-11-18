Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Media Impact Score of -5.00

News coverage about Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canada Goose earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Canada Goose’s ranking:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.13. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

