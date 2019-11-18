Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 64,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $6,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,919,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,918,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,678,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

CMBM traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 62,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

