California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 162.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,476 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 85,154 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of ABCB opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

