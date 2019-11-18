California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 681.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.43. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,583.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

