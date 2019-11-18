California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.11 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,404.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

