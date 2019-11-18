California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 48,672 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 53.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERI. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.52.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

