California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 20,676 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $135,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $350,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,457.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,805. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

SITE opened at $90.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.05.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.