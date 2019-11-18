California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 69,430 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNST. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

