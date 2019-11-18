Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $31,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $30,075.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $30,750.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Cal Henderson sold 14,809 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $307,286.75.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $32,925.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $34,560.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $31,815.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $31,680.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $33,870.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

WORK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.11. 10,124,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,301,983. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price target on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

