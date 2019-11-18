Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $2,688,400.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,688,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,700,761.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $2,611,600.00.

CDNS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,729. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.