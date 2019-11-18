Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 57.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 85.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BY. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

