BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in October

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,340. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 681,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

