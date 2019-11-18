Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,025.83 ($26.47).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.74) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,175 ($28.42) price objective (down from GBX 2,220 ($29.01)) on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BRBY stock traded down GBX 69 ($0.90) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,083 ($27.22). 1,257,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,033.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,015.94. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

