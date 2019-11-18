Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Bunge by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Bunge by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Bunge by 3,416.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $56.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.87. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

