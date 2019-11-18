Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.49. 88,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

