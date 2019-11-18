Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 10,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,142. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.43. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

