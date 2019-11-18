Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $332.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.60 million and the lowest is $326.30 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $307.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $107.20 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $86.99 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,571,861.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,483 shares of company stock worth $30,490,508. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

