Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $332.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.60 million and the lowest is $326.30 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $307.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.
Shares of EXR stock opened at $107.20 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $86.99 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.
In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,571,861.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,483 shares of company stock worth $30,490,508. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.