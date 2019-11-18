Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $669.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $669.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.00 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $613.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.20.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $566,839.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $12,025,536. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.