Brigham Minerals Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.