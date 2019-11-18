BriaCoin Price Hits $0.0700 on Top Exchanges (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $52,040.00 and $315.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

