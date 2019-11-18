Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s FY2020 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital cut Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

