Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$14.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.82 and a 12 month high of C$18.17.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

