Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Update

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BA stock opened at $371.68 on Monday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

