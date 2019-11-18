Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd (CVE:BXR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 62000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $959,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Blue River Resources Company Profile (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Cambodia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Mazama copper deposit located in Okanogan County, Washington State; and the Castel copper project located near Princeton, British Columbia.

