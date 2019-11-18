BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $12.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $13.30.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

