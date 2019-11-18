BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,742 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Owens-Illinois worth $255,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Owens-Illinois and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of OI opened at $9.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

