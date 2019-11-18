BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,052,841 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alkermes worth $251,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 12.2% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

ALKS stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. Alkermes Plc has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 509,795 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,839. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

