BlackRock Inc. Has $244.86 Million Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,344 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $244,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 27.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. ValuEngine lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

AXS opened at $58.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

