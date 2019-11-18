Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $266.27 or 0.03113927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, BTC Trade UA, TOPBTC and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,546.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00634225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000538 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,119,275 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

