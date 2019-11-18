BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health exited the third quarter with in-line loss but revenues ahead of the consensus mark. We are optimistic about the company’s huge integration-related synergy benefits. Management stated that it is expected to generate revenues exceeding $2.6 billion. The merger is expected to result in an optimized capital structure and enhance the financial strength and flexibility. The company’s consistent growth in the Infusion services business and the diverse measures adopted by management to drive growth bolsters our confidence in the stock. In the last six months, Option Care Health has consistently outperformed the industry it belongs to. On the flip side, regulatory restrictions, reimbursement cuts and a competitive landscape are a few of the factors affecting revenue growth of the legacy BioScrip over the recent past.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of BIOS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 19,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,001. BioScrip has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $423.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in BioScrip by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,874,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 61,642 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in BioScrip by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BioScrip by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in BioScrip by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BioScrip by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,168,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 407,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

