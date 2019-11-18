BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (BFRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.82. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $247.71 million, a P/E ratio of 370.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

