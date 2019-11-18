BidaskClub Lowers Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.80. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a market cap of $368.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In related news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,973 shares of company stock valued at $211,260. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

