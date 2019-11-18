BidaskClub Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.30.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.30. 19,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.97. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 138,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $390,000. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $11,815,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

