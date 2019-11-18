BidaskClub Lowers CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.05. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $23.51.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,220,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

