BidaskClub Downgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Hold

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

UMBF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $50,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,085.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $258,469.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,860 shares of company stock worth $852,395. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

