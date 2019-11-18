Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aumann (ETR:AAG) a €15.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Aumann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of ETR AAG opened at €15.40 ($17.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. Aumann has a 12-month low of €11.68 ($13.58) and a 12-month high of €44.10 ($51.28).

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

