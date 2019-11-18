Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 366,147 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $28.48 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $329,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,295.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,914 shares of company stock worth $1,284,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

