Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,647,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $83.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

