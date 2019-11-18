Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 103.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of BAM opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.