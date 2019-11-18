BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 164.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.01.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.
In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $248,013.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $107,090.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,146.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,355. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tactile Systems Technology Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD).
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.