BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 164.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $248,013.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $107,090.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,146.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,355. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

