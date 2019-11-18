BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,389 FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,752,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,223,749,000 after buying an additional 146,378 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 6.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,881,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,052,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,243,000 after buying an additional 1,141,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,045,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after buying an additional 229,067 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Also, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,346 shares of company stock worth $5,245,643. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.41.

NYSE:FMC opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. FMC Corp has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $99.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

